NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Brooklyn man, accused of cutting off his pregnant wife's arm with a meat cleaver, was arrested in Niagara Falls on Saturday.

Yong Lu, 35, was arrested at the One Welcome Center near the Rainbow Bridge, according to the U.S. Marshals say Lu bought a life jacket before he was arrested.

He will be taken back to New York City.

According to Crime Stoppers Buffalo, Lu attempted to a solicit a bus driver into letting him hide in a luggage compartment in a bus to cross him into Canada. The bus driver refused.

© 2018 WGRZ