Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility

An Erie County sheriffs department bodycam was destroyed during an altercation at corrections facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.

They say the Daiquan Gray, 28, allegedly kicked the body camera causing damage to the camera.