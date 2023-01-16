Body camera damaged during altercation at Erie County Correctional Facility

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden is accused of damaging a deputy's body camera during an altercation.
The Erie County Sheriff's office says deputies were dealing with an altercation when a body camera became dislodged from its mounting bracket and fell to the ground.
They say the Daiquan Gray, 28, allegedly kicked the body camera causing damage to the camera.
Gray was charged with criminal mischief, damaging property. He will remain at the correctional facility pending his arraignment. Gray is currently being held on $75,000.00 bail for a 1st-degree robbery arrest in 2022.