Brant man indicted in death of Angola woman

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man from Brant was indicted on Tuesday in Erie County Court on one count of murder in the second degree for the death of an Angola woman.

Keith Renaldo, Jr. is accused of fatally shooting Gina Baca, 45, on June 26. Angola's body was found by New York State Police on July 1 after having been reported missing for several days. Her body was found in a wooded area off of Route 438 in the Town of Brant.

Renaldo is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on August 30.