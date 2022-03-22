BPS interim superintendent seeks to tackle school violence issues

The school district's new security plan was put out Monday in the form of a letter, that mentions the hiring of 40 more school security staffers and 11 bus aides.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Against the backdrop of another violent incident at a Buffalo School on Monday, the educator who hopes to fill the top job in the district has come out with ways to improve school security while considering further steps with her team.

That includes the role of Buffalo Police as school resource officers.

As she explained via Zoom last week, it's the top priority for Interim Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams who feels the pandemic may be a factor in understanding these violent incidents with students lashing out.

Williams says, "They've been isolated - you know so they're experiencing grief and fear - many have been traumatized. I don't think that what we are experiencing is necessarily different from what urban districts across our nation are experiencing."

The District released its school safety plan in a letter yesterday just as reports of the most recent school incident were circulating. There's an emphasis on the hiring of 40 more school security staffers and 11 bus aides. Williams also mentioned a deep dive into the needs of each school.

And she is starting with trying to change what she says is the incorrect perception that violence is widespread. She says, "Our schools are safe. You know really it's only about two percent of our children."

Williams adds "One of the things that we're gonna be focusing on is kind of an early warning system looking at children that you know the principals know who they are, the counselors know who they are, the security teams know who they are. The children who may have some academic deficits, they may have experienced loss, they may have had behavioral infractions, you know patterned outbursts of anger. And trying to get supports in as early as possible to help them."

Dr. Williams says they may also put more school counselors and psychologists in place to help troubled kids.

And there's the subject of more school resource officers. Williams says, "Certainly school resource officers. You know they're specially trained to work with young people in school settings and so certainly that's something that's on the table."

And it's a fine line, "When we're thinking about what needs to be done for our kids - we are thinking about safety and security versus policing and punishing."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown offered to provide more officers even using community policing officers re-trained for school duty as well. The district, which got more state and federal funding under pandemic relief, would have to cover overtime costs.

Last week 2 On Your Side specifically asked the new police commissioner. "Has the district come to you and said we need some help?

Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia replied, "I personally have not had a discussion. As we know there's been a transition that occurred. Our school resource chief - Chief Aaron Young - has had some discussions with them but nothing formalized."

Gramaglia said today they plan to meet at some point. Meanwhile, the district contends they meet every day with police liaison supervisors.

Whatever the case, the school district's new security plan was put out Monday in the form of a letter that mentions again the hiring of 40 more school security staffers and 11 bus aides. It also provides new walkie-talkies. And it emphasizes a focus on rebuilding school connections with the community and parents to better focus on troubled students.

Williams has already met with the District Parent Coordinating Council which feels school management teams blending administrators, teachers, and parents and designated parents liaison in schools are crucial.