BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning.

Officers were called shortly after 9 a.m. to the first block of Kent Street on reports of a shooting.

Police said they found a woman that was shot while sitting inside a vehicle.

The 27-year-old Buffalo woman was taken to ECMC.