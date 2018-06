A female victim was rushed to ECMC after she was shot in South Buffalo, according to Buffalo Police.

Police were called to the first block of Ponoma Place just before 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

BPD says the woman was transported to ECMC with injuries that appear to be serious.

We are working to learn more about this incident and will bring you any updates as soon as they become available.

