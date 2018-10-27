BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating after two suspicious devices were found on South Park Avenue in as many days.

BREAKING: BPD on scene after suspicious device discovered outside of a post office in the 2000 block of South Park Avenue. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) October 27, 2018

The most recent was discovered on Saturday morning around 8:50 a.m. Police say a postal worker found the device in front of the post office. It was not in any sort of box or envelope, and it was not addressed to anyone.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo said the device looked like a pipe bomb, but the Erie County Sheriff's Office bomb squad determined it to be inactive.

Rinaldo said the device looked similar to the one found Friday not far away.

On Friday a suspicious device was found outside of the South District police station on South Park Avenue. Buffalo Police and the Erie County bomb squad investigated that incident. It was determined that the device, though it looked like a pipe bomb, was actually fake.

Police are working to determine if both incidents are connected and if the same person is responsible for leaving both items behind.

Police have surveillance video from outside the police station, and they're retrieving surveillance video from the post office, city cameras, and nearby businesses to see if it shows anything.

When asked whether the latest finding could have been there on Friday, Capt. Rinaldo said he doesn't believe so because postal employees went in and out of that entrance and would have noticed something.

Buffalo Police are working with the FBI, ATF, and postal inspector on the case.

Even though the items were fake, Buffalo Police say these are still serious crimes that come with stiff penalties.

Rinaldo was asked about the possibility of these being copycat crimes, similar to pipe bombs found across the country.

"Somebody that is willing to risk a felony risk to do a copycat event, shame on them," said Rinaldo. "And I think this community is very, very strong, and the community comes out in force when things like this happen. I am confident we will see a lot of cooperation from the public in this case to bring this person to justice."

They ask that anyone with information call or text the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

© 2018 WGRZ