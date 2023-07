Police said a 39-year-old man is recovering after being shot while outside on the first block of Upper East Lane.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 39-year-old man is recovering after being shot while outside on the first block of Upper East Lane.

The man was taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition.