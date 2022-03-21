Arrest made in connection to 6 burglaries in Buffalo

The burglaries occurred between March and December of last year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection to six burglaries that occurred over the course of 10 months in 2022.

Dwayne Holliman, 58, has been charged with six counts of burglary in the third degree, a class D felony; one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony; one count of criminal mischief in the second degree, a class D felony; two counts grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony; three counts petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; and one count harassment in the second degree, a second-degree violation.

Police allege the burglaries occurred at the following dates and times:

Monday, March 21, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 16, 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at approximately 5:00 a.m.

Monday, October 21, 2022 at approximately 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at approximately 11:00 a.m.

Monday, December 12, 2022 at approximately 8:00 p.m. on the 200 block of Ellicott Street.

Police say thousands of dollars of items were allegedly stolen including tools and bicycles. Five of the burglaries took place at the same location on Delaware Avenue near North Street. One burglary took place at Ellicott Street near East Eagle Street.

Holliman was arrested on April 5.