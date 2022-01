BPD said officers were called to a home on Elmer Avenue just after 5 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two men are dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.

BPD said officers were called to a home on Elmer Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Detectives said the two men were found deceased inside the home and had gunshot wounds. They say the incident was targeted in nature, and the shooting is under investigation.