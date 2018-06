BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Bowl Inn, a bowling alley on Bailey Avenue, has closed following the fatal shooting of a Lackawanna man early Saturday morning.

Buffalo Police made the announcement Sunday evening on Twitter:

BREAKING: City of Buffalo & BPD announce the immediate closure of Bowl Inn on Bailey Avenue following weekend fatal shooting. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) June 10, 2018

More: Lackawanna man dead following Bailey Ave shooting

We've reached out to the City Spokesperson and will have updates as more information becomes available.

