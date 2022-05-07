Boston man charged for DWI under Leandra's Law

Nicholas Dispenza was allegedly driving drunk with two children in the car when the crash happened on July Fourth.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — A Town of Boston man has been charged with two counts of aggravated DWI under Leandra's law following a three-vehicle crash.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said 36-year-old Nicholas Dispenza was allegedly driving drunk with two children in the car when the crash happened on July 4.

Dispenza was arrested and charged with two felony counts of aggravated DWI – with a minor in the vehicle (Leandra’s Law), a felony count of DWI – previous conviction, a felony count of DWI – operating a vehicle with BAC greater than .08, and two vehicle and traffic law violations