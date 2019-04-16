BUFFALO, N.Y. — A U.S. citizen is facing felony drug possession charges after a large amount of marijuana was discovered in their luggage Monday.

U.S. Border Patrol from Station Buffalo said one of its K-9s sniffed out the narcotic during a routine check.

Agents then discovered more than a pound of pot concealed in the luggage.

"Conducting transportation and immigration checks is part of our layered approach to keeping our borders and communities safe," said Patrol Agent in Charge Jeffrey Wilson, of the Buffalo Station.