BUFFALO, N.Y. — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection said border patrol agents seized 108 pounds of marijuana, worth an estimated $151,200, on Tuesday night on Grand Island.

Customs said a low-flying helicopter over Beaver Park State Park at around 8:20 p.m. prompted a search of the area. Buffalo border agents recovered four large duffel bags containing marijuana near a community hiking trail.

In each duffel bag, agents found 25 sealed plastic packages of marijuana.

Federal, state and local officials are investigating.

