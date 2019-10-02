BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bomb threat was called into Erie County's 9-1-1 dispatchers, resulting in a two-hour search of the Public Safety Building.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office said the report was called in at about 1:24 p.m., saying that the building would explode. The sheriff's office bomb squad and two explosive-detection K-9 units quickly arrived at the building, located at 45 Elm Street.

A search that lasted nearly two hours came up empty, and the deputies deemed the threat not credible.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office provided no further information.