Body found in Scajaquada Creek Tuesday morning

Police detectives have determined that the death is suspicious and are asking for any further details the public may have.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police are investigating a body that was found in the Scajaquada Creek Tuesday morning.

Police report that a body was recovered around 8:30 a.m. at the end of Markus Drive. The body found was an older Black man who has not been identified. The cause of death is also unknown,

Police have ruled that the death is suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Department with any information they may have at 716-686-3505 or by texting TIP411 (847411).