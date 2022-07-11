Body found in Lakeview, 6 people charged

Investigators say the victim, Brenden Benoit, 25, was found deceased. They say the suspects allegedly lured Benoit to the wooded area to assault him.

LAKEVIEW, N.Y. — Six people are charged in connection to an assault in Lakeview that claimed the life of a Boston man.

Hamburg Police say they were called to a wooded area off Heltz Road in Lakeview just before 2 a.m. for a report of a male that had been assaulted.

Investigators say the victim, Brenden Benoit, 25, was found deceased. They say the suspects allegedly lured Benoit to the wooded area to assault him.

One suspect, Jared Adamski, 26, is charged with manslaughter. Police say the victim "received knife wounds caused by Adamski."

Five others, Harrison Drozen, 20, Conner Krone, 22, Kayleigh Skybyk-Schuh, 19, Larissa Smith, 18 and Elexus Dean, 20, are all charged with assault.