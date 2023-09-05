Body found in Cheektowaga creek identified as Buffalo man

Police have ruled that the death is suspicious and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheektowaga Police Department.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Police have identified the body that was found in the Scajaquada Creek on August, 29.

On Tuesday, the Cheektowaga Police announced that Gregory Smith, 62, Buffalo resident, was identified as the victim.

Police report that a body was recovered around 8:30 a.m. last week at the end of Markus Drive. The cause of death is still unknown.