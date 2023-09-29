Defendants plead guilty to looting store during 2022 blizzard

The two men will each be facing different sentences due to their involvement.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men pleaded guilty on Friday to looting an Amherst store during the 2022 blizzard.

Shaquille A. Chillis, 30, of Buffalo and 27-year-old John E. Harber of Cheektowaga were both seen in court for events that happened on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

The two men will each be facing different sentences due to their involvement.

Chillis faces a maximum of seven years in prison and will be sentenced on Dec. 14. Until the sentencing he remains released on his own recognizance. He had pleaded guilty to one count of burglary in the third degree.

John Harber, who will be sentenced in November, faces 15 days in jail, and until then continues to be on release. He had pleaded guilty to to one count of attempted petit larceny.

Harber had driven Chillis to the store with the intent to act as the getaway driver. Chillis is the only one who had gone into the store, breaking a window, and had the intent to steal shoes while Harber waited in the car.

Harber drove away when police entered the store to investigate but was later stopped by police shortly after.

Chillis was confronted by police in a stock room of the store that had been closed due to the inclement weather.

The case was prosecuted by the Assistant District Attorney.