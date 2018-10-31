BUFFALO, NY-- A Blasdell woman is facing several charges following a traffic stop, including having a fake license plate.

Cassandra Metros, 49, was pulled over by the Erie County Sheriff's on West Main Street in the Village of Springville Tuesday for vehicle and traffic law violations.

Deputies say Metros' license had an active suspension for failure to answer a summons in Springville, a suspended vehicle registration, and no insurance.

According to police, Metros told deputies she purchased the plate online and was using the fake plate until she could get a real one.

Metros is charged with possessing a forged instrument, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, and aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as vehicle and traffic violations.

She was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center pending her arraignment.

