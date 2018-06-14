BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police have arrested a Blasdell man in connection with an accident involving a school bus.

The accident happened at Brinkman and Doat Street Wednesday morning.

Police say a vehicle driving by Patrick Forichette, 25, struck the rear of a school bus. Forichette allegedly tried to leave the scene on foot, but police were able to arrest him with the help of nearby citizens near Bailey and Walden avenues.

Forichette is charged with DWI, resisting arrest, obstruction and vehicle and traffic violations.

One child on the bus was injured. There's no word on the extent of their injuries.

