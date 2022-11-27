Black Monarchy flagship store vandalized after Small Business Saturday

Black Monarchy on West Utica Street had their door smashed out. The owners of the shop said that they are "both devastated and heartbroken by this violation."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the overnight hours, after Small Business Saturday, a Buffalo business was the target of vandals.

Black Monarchy on West Utica Street had their door smashed out, and in an Instagram post on Sunday, the owners of the shop say they are "both devastated and heartbroken by this violation."

2 On Your Side reached out to Buffalo Police to ask about the investigation. We did not immediately hear back.

Black Monarchy says their flagship store will remain closed while they make repairs, to ensure the safety of the community and their staff.

"While we are dismayed and even a bit saddened by such unruly behavior, we are not discouraged or deterred and will rebuild better," the store owners said on Instagram.

"Sadly, several businesses have undergone this awful tragedy and we demand answers and the same reciprocity of goodwill we pour into our communities. This must be a bigger conversation. We look forward to engaging with our local officials and support efforts that can protect us all."