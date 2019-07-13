BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to police, a 17-year-old boy died after a shooting occurred on Briscoe Avenue near Walden Avenue around 12:50 a.m. Saturday.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School confirmed the death of Paul Humphrey, who would have been a junior in the fall.

Humphrey had been taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries before he was later pronounced dead.

Another teen, a 15-year-old boy, was also shot. He was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital where he was treated and released.

The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the overnight shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to text or call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School released this statement on its website on Saturday:

The Bishop Timon-St. Jude family is heartbroken over the tragic death of Paul Humphrey, who just finished his sophomore year at Timon.

Our Timon family offers the deepest condolences and any assistance we can to his family as we all struggle with the same heartbreak.

Timon Community is invited to a brief prayer service Monday morning on the school’s front lawn. Please gather at 9:45 a.m. for 10 a.m. prayers.

Counselors will be available immediately following the service and throughout the day at school on Monday.