Biden in New York to outline strategy to fight gun violence

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden is outlining his administration’s strategy to confront surging gun violence and bloodshed in an address Thursday at the headquarters for the nation’s largest nation’s largest police force.

The visit to the New York Police Department and a violence interruption program at a school in Queens comes as illegal guns flood the streets and shootings claims scores of lives, including those of police officers.

It’s a chance for the president to push back against growing criticism by Republicans that he is soft on crime, and to distance himself from those in the left flank of his Democratic Party who want to shift funding from police departments to social spending programs.