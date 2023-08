Officers were called to the area of Broadway in Krettner Street just before 4pm.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A man was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in Buffalo on Monday afternoon.

A 38-year-old victim was shot while riding his bike, according to the homicide detectives. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word from police on a motive for the shooting.