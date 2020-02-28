BUFFALO, N.Y. — There was a packed Erie County courtroom on Friday as family and friends of murder victim Deron Allen heard the judge's sentence of 45 years to life in prison for 19-year-old Josue Bermudez.

Bermudez was convicted in December in the triple shooting of Allen and two other teens who were wounded outside the North Buffalo Community Center back on March 8, 2019.

Allen's mother Corrine John.sought the maximum sentence of 75 years for Bermudez, who was found guilty on murder and attempted murder along with criminal weapons possession charges. She spoke with emotion to the court about the loss of her son and the devastating impact on her life.

Prosecutors, who also wanted 75 years, acknowledged the judge's point that Bermudez was 18 at the time of the shooting. But they also pointed out the violence of that night with seven shots fired.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said, "At the time that Mr. Bermudez was firing at these individuals, we argued, and the jury agreed, that he had the intent to kill all of them. From that regard it was a planned execution. And we do also know the victims and the defendant had some beefs. It was all gang-related."

Prosecutors also noted that some witnesses who testified had been threatened.

Defense Attorney Frank Bogulski says there will be an appeal because his client did not get a jury trial. He also claims evidence regarding the driver of the car that Bermudez was in that night was not turned over in a timely manner.

"I said at sentencing that there was a picture of the driver of the car with a gun, and that's exculpatory, and they never disclosed that until the trial started," Bogulski said.

Flynn says that evidence was turned over to the defense and was even used by them during the trial.