Batting cages in Jamestown park set on fire over the weekend

The Bergman Park batting cages were found smoldering when parks department staff came into work on Monday. Police believe arson was committed.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Parks Department staff in Jamestown came into work on Monday morning to find something rather unusual: the batting cages at Bergman Park were smoldering.

Now, Jamestown Police are investigating what is suspected to be an act of arson, likely committed sometime between Sunday, May 31 and Monday morning when the park's employees came into work.

The cages' netting and structural support were damaged in the fire.

Police are now examining footage from the park to try to identify the suspects. The arson is not believed to be connected to the protests that occurred this weekend.