Batting cages in Jamestown park set on fire over the weekend

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Parks Department staff in Jamestown came into work on Monday morning to find something rather unusual: the batting cages at Bergman Park were smoldering.
Now, Jamestown Police are investigating what is suspected to be an act of arson, likely committed sometime between Sunday, May 31 and Monday morning when the park's employees came into work.
The cages' netting and structural support were damaged in the fire.
Police are now examining footage from the park to try to identify the suspects. The arson is not believed to be connected to the protests that occurred this weekend.
Police are also asking that anyone with information either call Jamestown Police at 483-7537 or call the anonymous tip line at 483-TIPS (8477). All tips are kept confidential.