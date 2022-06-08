Batavia woman pleads guilty to COVID fraud charges

Danielle Tooley, 37, faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Batavia woman pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges for collecting COVID-19 relief she did not qualify for.

Prosecutors say that Danielle Tooley, 37, collected unemployment benefits she was not entitled to between July 9 and Dec. 4, 2020.

When Tooley was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in November of 2020, police conducted a search of her vehicle and discovered six New York State unemployment benefit cards issued to individuals other than Tooley.

The unemployment cards were then turned over to the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General. An investigation into the cards determined Tooley had consistently withdrew money from the accounts associated with the benefit cards.