Deborah Gorton was arrested for a series of offenses that took place in September.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia woman has been arrested for a series of offenses that took place in September.

Deborah Gorton, 25, has been charged with assault in the second degree of a victim under 7, aggravated sex abuse in the second degree of a victim under 11, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The incidents all involved the same victim.

Gorton was arraigned in the Town of Batavia and released on her own recognizance.