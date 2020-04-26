BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are warning residents of a dangerous mixture of cocaine that resulted in two overdoses on Saturday.

"The warning comes in an attempt to stop further overdoses, which can be fatal. Police are working to locate the source and put a stop to further incidents," Batavia Police said in a statement about the two overdoses.

Police are asking anyone with information about the drugs to contact the Genesee County Drug Task Force at (585) 343-3020, Batavia Police at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

You can also reach the Batavia Police Department online.

