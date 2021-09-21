x
Crime

Batavia Police release video of possible suspects in shooting

Credit: Batavia Police

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department need your help on a shooting investigation. 

The department released video in connection with a shooting last month. 

Officers were called to a home on South Main Street in the early morning hours of August 28 for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed shots were fired at the home.  No one was hurt.  Investigators say this was not a random shooting, and that the victim was the intended target. 

They're asking anyone with any information  to contact Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311 or submit a tip by clicking here.

