Batavia Police release video of possible suspects in shooting

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department need your help on a shooting investigation.

The department released video in connection with a shooting last month.

Officers were called to a home on South Main Street in the early morning hours of August 28 for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene, they noticed shots were fired at the home. No one was hurt. Investigators say this was not a random shooting, and that the victim was the intended target.