Batavia Police investigating early morning shooting

One woman was shot and taken to ECMC.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia Police are investigating an overnight shooting that took place in Batavia.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to Holland Avenue for a report of a disturbance that involved around 10 to 15 people and for a report of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to ECMC. Her status is not know at this time, according to police.