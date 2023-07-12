Batavia Police investigating early morning shooting

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The City of Batavia Police are investigating an overnight shooting that took place in Batavia.
Just after midnight on Wednesday, officers responded to Holland Avenue for a report of a disturbance that involved around 10 to 15 people and for a report of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to ECMC. Her status is not know at this time, according to police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sergeant Matt Lutey at 585-345-6311, the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at 585-345-6370, or submit a tip on the Batavia Police Department website.