Batavia Police asking for help in TV burglary case

TVs and other property were stolen from a East Main Street residence.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who is suspected of stealing TVs and other property from a residence on East Main Street in Batavia.

The burglary happened around 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect was recorded leaving the scene in a black sedan with a spare tire on the rear passenger side and a taped up quarter window on the rear driver side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigating Officer Girvin or the City of Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350.