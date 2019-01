BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police say they have now arrested a parolee who was wanted in connection with nine recent burglaries and attempted burglaries.

Police say 25-year-old Christopher Sprague was already in custody at the Genesee County jail on separate charges when he was arrested.

Those burglaries took place between January 4 and January 7 on Ellicott Street and several nearby side streets in Batavia.

Police are still looking for a second suspect.