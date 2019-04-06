BATAVIA, N.Y. — A 71-year-old Batavia man is facing an unlawful imprisonment charge after a disturbing incident at a local church over the weekend.

Police say Bruce Sattelberg was attending services at the Everpresent Church on Sunday when, at one point, he got up and left the sanctuary. About five minutes later, Sattelberg returned to services holding an approximately one-year-old child. The child's parents were sitting just a few aisles away and noticed the elderly man holding their child. Police say the father walked over to the man, took his child away from him and then Sattelberg got up and left the church.

Following up on leads, police were able to take Sattelberg into custody without incident. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable in City Court later this month. He's also been banned from Everpresent Church and its functions.