BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Batavia man pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of having access with intent to view child pornography, the office of U.S. Attorney for Western New York James Kennedy announced.

Roy Richmond, 55, made the plea before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango said Richmond used a Batavia public library computer to use the Internet and view child pornography. Staff at the library observed Richmond.

Mango added that law enforcement officials seized the computer Richmond used after he left. A search showed seven images on the computer that met the definition of child porn.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. on August 27.

