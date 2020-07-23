Batavia man facing attempted murder charged for Wednesday night shooting

One man is in the hospital, another man is facing charges after a shooting Wednesday night in Batavia.
Police say they were called to a home on Oak Street around 9:30pm and found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was awake and alert.
Police were able to quickly identify a suspect and a search including numerous law enforcement agencies immediately got underway.
An investigation found that the suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Sponaugle and the victim knew each other. Police say Sponaugle was at the home to sell a firearm.
Thanks to help from witnesses and video surveillance, Sponaugle was taken into custody without incident shortly after 2 AM at a home on Montclair Avenue in the city.
He's facing charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and aggravated criminal possession of a weapon.
The victim was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. His name is not being released at this time.