Batavia man facing attempted murder charged for Wednesday night shooting

One man is in the hospital, another man is facing charges after a shooting Wednesday night in Batavia.

Police say they were called to a home on Oak Street around 9:30pm and found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was awake and alert.

Police were able to quickly identify a suspect and a search including numerous law enforcement agencies immediately got underway.

An investigation found that the suspect, 21-year-old Jacob Sponaugle and the victim knew each other. Police say Sponaugle was at the home to sell a firearm.

Thanks to help from witnesses and video surveillance, Sponaugle was taken into custody without incident shortly after 2 AM at a home on Montclair Avenue in the city.

He's facing charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm and aggravated criminal possession of a weapon.