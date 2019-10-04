BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Batavia man was arrested and charged Wednesday with transporting a minor across state lines for sexual activity, the office of U.S. Attorney for Western New York James Kennedy announced Wednesday.

Guillermo Torres-Acevedo, 23, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, a maximum sentence of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

In January, Torres-Acevedo was arraigned in Bergan Town Court on charges of custodial interference, criminal contempt and endangering the welfare of a child.

In November, the Genesee County police officials said Torres-Acevedo triggered an Amber Alert. He was released shortly after being arraigned on charges, accusing him of having sex with a minor.

