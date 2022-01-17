Batavia man facing arson charge following fire at Washington Towers

Matthew Zakrzewski, 42, has been charged with arson, attempted arson, burglary, criminal mischief and other charges.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is facing multiple charges following several incidents over the weekend in the City of Batavia.

On Sunday, January 16, first responders were called to Washington Towers for reports of a chair on fire in the communal area of the building. According to the City of Batavia Police Department, the City of Batavia Fire Department and CBFD Fire Investigators were conducting an arson investigation when additional officers were called to a bicycle theft in the area of Bank Street.

After getting a description of the suspect, officers arrested Matthew Zakrzewski, 42, for criminal trespass in the third degree and petit larceny. Once Zakrzewski was taken into custody, officers then discovered that Zakrzewski also matched the description of the suspect in the Washington Towers arson investigation. Zakrzewski was then charged with arson in the second degree, attempted arson in the second degree, burglary in the second degree and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.

The City of Batavia Police Department also received a report over the weekend about a car that was broken into and had a small fire inside. Police say surveillance video showed Zakrzewski allegedly breaking the window of the vehicle then proceeded to start a fire in the car.

According to police, Zakrzewski is currently on parole, and was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Monday. Zakrzewski is being held in the Genesee County Jail.