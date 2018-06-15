BATAVIA, NY-- A man in Batavia was arrested overnight for arson and attempted murder after a house fire on Maple Street.

Police say Plush Dozier, 22, was upset with his girlfriend and set both her and the apartment on fire. She was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. There were children inside at the time of the incident, but they all made it out safely.

A Batavia Police officer and a Batavia firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The Genesee County Department of Social services is now aiding several children from the home.



