BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jurors could deliberate as early as Thursday on the trial of a Batavia High School student accused of stabbing his football and basketball teammate.

Antwan Odom is charged with assault and weapon possession for allegedly stabbing Ray Leach with a pocket knife during a fight more than a year ago.

Odom had been expelled from school his senior year but was allowed to attend his high school graduation.

