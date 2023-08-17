Banners vandalized at the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

The banners were a way to beautify the area and send messages to the community about what's coming to the neighborhood.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Terry Alford, executive director of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, is speaking out after someone vandalized one of its banners. It happened last week, and they're still looking for who did it.

"I decided to walk in from work. I came up Sycamore, and soon as I turn into here, along that set of fencing there, I was immediately greeted with it. I got angry. I might has said some choice words," Alford said.

Alford says the banners are 50 feet long and cost nearly $900 each. He says they don't have any inclination as to who committed the act. They're working with Buffalo Police Department to catch the vandal, but BPD says they haven't found anything.

"Because of these wraps, people come to see what we're doing in this area. We've activated this parking lot," Alford says.

It confuses Alford as to why they banners were vandalized now. He says they've been hanging since the ribbon-cutting ceremony in May.

"We do have cameras in the sky. The city has a couple cameras right here on the corner. Part of things we're looking to do soon is to put our own cameras up and then illuminate this intersection," Alford said.

Alford says the banners were a way to beautify the area and send messages to the community about what's coming to the neighborhood.