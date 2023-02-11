Bail reform changes sought by Ortt, other WNY leaders

New York State Senator Rob Ortt says he believes bail reforms need to be repealed in Albany to make communities safer.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — New York State Senator Rob Ortt on Saturday joined some assemblymembers and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office to once again push for changes to bail reform.

Ortt and others said they are upset with the changes that allow more criminal suspects to be released on bail.

On Saturday, they specifically cited a case from earlier this month in North Tonawanda, where suspects arrested for allegedly attempting to scam a woman out of $40,000 were released on bail.

"The point of bail, or the point of allowing judicial discretion, is to ensure their return to court. To assure their return to court to face justice. I have no belief that is going to happen in this situation," Ortt said.

Ortt says he believes bail reforms need to be repealed in Albany to make communities safer.

Assemblymen Michael Norris and Angelo Morinello and Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti were also at the event.