ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — David Calaiacovo recently retired from the West Seneca School District after more than 30 years.

FBI agents searched his home last week and found several electronic devices, which they said contained 400 images of child pornography.

While this case is disturbing, it's not uncommon, according to U.S. attorney James Kennedy.

"Unfortunately, it's the third time in as many months we've had occasion to arrest somebody on charges of child pornography who ... occupy positions of trust with respect to children," Kennedy said.

2 On Your Side has reported on countless cases of child pornography and local attorney Barry Covert believes the problem is even bigger than it appears.

"The explosion has continued. The increase in numbers has continued, and I think it's only limited by the resources of law enforcement," Covert said.

Covert told us that explosion all started with the boom of the internet and has grown over time.

He said predators have more access than ever before.

"Law enforcement has repeatedly told us that they cannot keep up with all the cases they have. They have too many cases, too many targets, not enough resources," Covert elaborated.

In a news conference, Kennedy described child porn cases in this district as ubiquitous.

"We talk about the opioid epidemic. I think that there's equally an epidemic of this child exploitation/ child pornography and it's very concerning," Kennedy said.

Kennedy told 2 On Your Side they take this issue extremely seriously. He said from federal agencies to local law enforcement officers, they're all working to catch these predators.

"We're gonna go after these predators and we're gonna hit them with everything we have," Kennedy added.

Calaiacovo is looking at a maximum of 20 years behind bars, if he’s convicted.

If you have any information related to this case, call the child exploitation tip line at 716-464-6070.

