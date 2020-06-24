Attempted murder charge added against woman charged with striking law enforcement officers

The case against Deyanna Davis will now go to an Erie County Grand Jury as she continues to be held on bail.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A charge of first degree attempted murder has now been added to the list of charges against Deyanna Davis.

Davis is accused of driving the vehicle that allegedly struck and injured three law enforcement officers on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo the night of June 1.

The 30-year-old Buffalo woman is already facing charges of aggravated assault upon a police officer, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

A New York State trooper was seriously injured in the incident. Another State Trooper and Buffalo Police were also hurt that night.