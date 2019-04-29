BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Atlanta man arrested at the Peace Bridge in August pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to the office of James Kennedy Jr., the U.S. Attorney for Western New York.

Ibrahim Dirweesh, 35, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth R. Moellering, the Georgia man was detained after a couple inspections at the Peace Bridge on August 22, 2018. During the second inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers uncovered child pornography on Dirweesh's cellphone.

Moellering said the photos and videos, described as sexual in nature, on his phone contained images of children as young as two-years-old.

Dirweesh is scheduled to be sentenced on August 7.

