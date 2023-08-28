Asylum seekers cause $12,000 in damage to Luna Lounge

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 603 Dingens Street where they say front windows and doors of the business had been damaged.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police reported that an asylum seeker was arrested after causing a disturbance at the Luna Lounge on Saturday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., police responded to 603 Dingens Street where they said the front windows and doors of the business had been damaged.

Gustavo Diaz Carvajal, 27, was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd, Assault 3rd, and Harassment 2nd.

Diaz Carvajal reportedly was part of a group that was trying to gain entry to Luna Lounge. When they were denied they fought with security and threw rocks, which caused $12,000 in damage.