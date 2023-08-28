Asylum seeker arrested in connection to $12,000 in damage to Luna Lounge

Around 3:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to 603 Dingens Street where they said the front windows and doors of the business had been damaged.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police reported that an asylum seeker was arrested after causing a disturbance at the Luna Lounge on Saturday morning.

Around 3:20 a.m., police responded to 603 Dingens Street where they said the front windows and doors of the business had been damaged.

Gustavo Diaz Carvajal, 27, was arrested and charged with Criminal Mischief 2nd, Assault 3rd, and Harassment 2nd.

Diaz Carvajal reportedly was part of a group that was trying to gain entry to Luna Lounge. When they were denied they fought with security and threw rocks, which caused $12,000 in damage.

Diaz Carvajal was arraigned late Saturday morning.

Erie County GOP chairman Michael Kracker released the following statement following statement after incidents:

"The utter chaos that continues with respect to the migrants being shipped here from New York City is a direct result of the crisis welcomed to Erie County from Democratic leaders like Mark Poloncarz and Kathy Hochul. Meanwhile, Erie County Democratic leaders have been silent, not taking any accountability for the growing mess they created.

Over the weekend Cheektowaga Police arrested an individual they say was part of a group trying to get into a restaurant attached to the Dingens Street hotel where some migrants had been housed, fighting with security and causing $12,000 in damages to the property. 27-year-old Gustavo Diaz Carvajal was arraigned on charges of criminal mischief, assault and harassment. Then we learn another migrant was arrested over the weekend at the Red Roof Inn in Amherst for his involvement in a fight using a roofing nail. 35-year-old Daniel Narvaez-Velasqu was charged with attempted assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.