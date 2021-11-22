Assembly Judiciary Committee releases impeachment investigation report on Cuomo

The report found examples of sexual harassment, use of government workers to write Cuomo's memoir, and a lack of transparency on nursing home deaths.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Eight months after the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee started an impeachment investigation into former Governor Andrew Cuomo, the report is out - and the chairman says it shows Cuomo was "someone who is not fit for office."

That report - put together by the law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell, LLP - looked into several issues, including sexual harassment accusations against the governor, his use of government workers to write his memoir, and allegations that he lied about nursing home death totals during the pandemic.

The report found that the governor "engaged in multiple instances of sexual harassment, including by creating a hostile work environment and engaging in sexual misconduct," backing up the report from New York Attorney General Letitia James in August that eventually led to Cuomo's resignation.

It also found that he used state resources, property, and executive staff to write the book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From the Covid-19 Pandemic.” The state's Joint Committee on Public Ethics rescinded its approval for Cuomo's $5.2 million dollar publishing deal last week for that same reason, which could potentially force him to pay that money back.

The report also claims Cuomo was not "fully transparent" about nursing home deaths during COVID, including executive staff "revising" a Health Department report on those deaths released in July 2020.

The report cost New York taxpayers more than $5 million to assemble.

Members of the committee have acknowledged that Cuomo cannot be impeached because of his resignation in August. However, they have also said that the hundreds of interviews and other pieces of evidence that were gathered during the investigation can be shared with criminal prosecutors who may be investigating the governor.

The governor's legal team, which demanded that the report be released to them before it went public, has not responded to the release.