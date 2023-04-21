Arrests made in Wyoming County missing teen case

Two people were arrested on charges related to a missing 16-year-old.

WARSAW, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in connection to a missing Wyoming county teen.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office began an investigation into a missing teen on October 24. A few months later in December, Christopher Comfort, 41, of Warsaw was indicted for having phone contact with the missing child. Comfort was prohibited from having contact with the child under an order of protection.

On Tuesday, Comfort was arrested by Wyoming County Court for violation of pre-trial conditions. No-one was in his residence at the time.

In his residence, officials say a loaded 0.270 rifle was taken from his bedroom. Comfort is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having any firearms because of multiple convictions.

Police found an open window in the back of the home and searched the nearby area. Comfort was allegedly seen running near railroad tracks with a young female, according to the sheriff's office.

Police searched a heavily wooded area with a drone and a K-9, but neither Comfort nor the teen were found.

On Wednesday, investigators say they discovered Marie Vinci, 60, of Willington, North Carolina, allegedly paid for a hotel room at an Econolodge in Shamokin Dam, Pennsylvania. Police say she is Comfort's mother.

The Shamokin Dam Police Department investigated the hotel and security footage that allegedly showed Comfort, the young female, and Vinci walking through the hallway.

A search warrant was issued, and police arrested Comfort. The missing teen was recovered without incident.

Comfort was charged in Pennsylvania with Kidnapping, Criminal Contempt, Possession of Drugs With Intent to Deliver, and Fugitive From Justice. Criminal charges in Wyoming County for Comfort are pending his return to the state.